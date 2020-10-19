3 Traditional Recipes to Make Pumpkin-Spiced

If your love of fall is synonymous with a love of all things pumpkin spice, you’re going to love these creative additions to everyday recipes you already know and love. Bust out your favorite brand of pumpkin spice—you’re going to need them for these traditional recipes with a twist.

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

There are few more soothing and warming breakfasts on a chilly fall morning than a piping bowl of fresh oatmeal. Whether you enjoy the simple route or you love to pile on the nuts, seeds and berries, you’ll love this delicious take on your morning oats. Simply cook your oats per usual and add a couple of tablespoons of warm pumpkin puree and a generous dash of pumpkin spice seasoning. Mix in your favorite milk. Sweeten with maple syrup or brown sugar for a pumpkin pie you can eat for a guilt-free breakfast.

Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter Cookies

Traditional peanut butter cookies get an upgrade with a hefty helping of pumpkin spice seasoning. These gooey childhood classics will easily become a staple in your fall baking repertoire after one bite of the creamy combo. The best part? There’s no need to get complicated. Just follow your favorite peanut butter cookie recipe and add pumpkin spice to your dry ingredients. There are no rules here, so add as little or as much as you would like.

Content Square 1.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Another delicious breakfast, pancakes are a Saturday morning classic that everyone adores. The next time you make your favorite pancake batter, simply add a few dashes of pumpkin spice. The delicate flavor boost will be a perfect combo with gooey maple syrup. Craving more pumpkin pie flavor? Add pumpkin puree to your batter (about 2 tablespoons per serving), a pinch of brown sugar and a pinch of pumpkin spice to make pancakes like you’ve never tasted before.