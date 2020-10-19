NAR Partners With Morgan Stanley to Deliver Financial Wellness and Planning Resources to REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), together with global financial services firm Morgan Stanley, recently announced that it is offering investment guidance and other financial wellness resources to America’s 1.4 million REALTORS®. NAR’s 2019 Financial Planning Report found that just 52 percent of REALTORS® actively save for retirement, while nine out of 10 NAR members reported difficulty saving for a rainy day. This newly available financial planning and investment guidance—offered through NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness—will be uniquely designed to fit the needs of REALTORS® at every age and career level.

“Through everything we’ve faced in 2020, REALTORS® have been steadfast and resilient, and our industry has led the nation in its progress toward economic recovery,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “But while we work tirelessly on our clients’ behalf each day, it is also critical for every REALTOR® to take steps to secure their own financial future.”

Through its alliance with Morgan Stanley at Work, NAR members will have access to financial guidance and planning concepts. These tools will address REALTORS®’ unique financial needs and offer the support of a dedicated Morgan Stanley financial advisor on issues ranging from college savings to retirement and estate planning.

Content Square 1.

Participating REALTORS® will also be able to use Morgan Stanley Access Investing, the firm’s automated, online investing platform.

“NAR is proud to offer countless invaluable services through our Center for Financial Wellness, and we’re excited to announce this new partnership with Morgan Stanley today,” said Marc Gould, NAR’s senior vice president of member development. “With discipline, diligence and proper planning, America’s 1.4 million REALTORS® can withstand any financial challenge thrown their way. And NAR wants to be there to support our members at every step of that journey.”

To learn more about this initiative—along with various additional investment plan opportunities—NAR members can visit the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness’s special offers page.

Content Square 2.

“We strongly believe that financial wellness is an essential component of every individual’s financial health and well-being,” said Krystal Barker, head of financial wellness at Morgan Stanley at Work. “By creating an accessible digital financial experience, coupled with providing dedicated financial advisors, REALTORS® and their families are now able to navigate their finances and plan for their financial future.”

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

