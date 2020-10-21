Realty ONE Group Named One of Country’s Top Franchisors

Realty ONE Group International recently announced it was named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list. The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in real estate, ranks in the top 1 percent of U.S. franchised companies in the U.S. and in the top 1 percent of real estate franchisors in the country based on 2019 global systemwide sales.

“The word is clearly out as we’ve hit our stride in both opening new offices and recruiting more amazing real estate professionals to join our global network,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We are the only full service, 100-percent-commission model in the ranking which shows that REALTORS® are ready for change and embracing a more modern and exciting approach to real estate.”

Realty ONE Group now has 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states and Washington D.C., in more than 280 locations around the country and in Canada.

