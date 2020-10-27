Asteroom Partners With BHHS Fox & Roach on 3D Tours

Asteroom, a smartphone-based provider of mobile 3-D tours and home imaging for real estate professionals, recently announced its partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS) Fox & Roach, which provides real estate services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. The partnership gives BHHS Fox & Roach access to Asteroom’s leading 3D tour technology, image enhancement and 3D virtual staging capabilities, now available to all agents.

“As the region’s market leader, we continuously provide our agents and consumers with the most ground-breaking technologies for their successful real estate experience,” said BHHS Fox & Roach CEO Larry Flick, V., “and Asteroom offers a new ease in the home-buying and -selling process.”

“There is no doubt that 3D tour is becoming an industry standard. What makes Asteroom unique is that Asteroom is the only solution that’s designed for agents to scan with their mobile phones. Phone cameras are getting better and better. We also have made the process of scanning so easy and enjoyable. I think we have a great shot to help put a high-quality 3D tour on every listing in the U.S.,” said Eric Tsai, CEO and co-founder of Asteroom. “As we continue to innovate in this space, we are seeking out brokerages and teams that we know will benefit the most from Asteroom’s innovation. Fox & Roach is a leader in their market, and we know that partnering with them will enhance the homebuying and selling experience for everyone involved.”

Fox & Roach will be introducing Asteroom as a 3D tour provider to their agents. The partnership grants BHHS Fox & Roach agents exclusive discounts on the hardware component, as well as member pricing on software upgrades. In exchange, Fox & Roach will support the use of Asteroom and lead to other BHHS affiliates in the network adopting Asteroom.

Asteroom’s technology utilizes cell phone cameras instead of bulky hardware, reportedly achieving full home scans in as little as 15 minutes. Once agents finish collecting the 360 images, they upload to the cloud where Asteroom’s AI will stitch the images into a 3D dollhouse within 24 hours. Every Asteroom tour also includes a 2D floor plan with dimension estimates.

“Our focus will always be on giving agents the tools they need to succeed in real estate,” said Tsai. “Real estate agents remain the single most important variable in every real estate transaction, and we want to continue our focus on aiding them in providing the best service to their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.

