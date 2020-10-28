Condominium Inspections: What You Need to Know

Many buyers of condominiums tend to underestimate the value of a home inspection or sometimes will want to forego it altogether. But a home inspection can be just as important for condo buyers as it is for buyers of single-family homes in terms of making an informed decision, or simply becoming educated about the home. Some frequently asked questions about condo inspections include:

Does the condo inspection cover more than just the subject unit? Usually not. Common areas and items such as the roof, exterior walls, elevators and foundation are not normally part of the scope of a condo inspection because their condition and upkeep are the responsibility of the homeowners’ association, not the individual owners. Individual HVAC components exclusive to the unit would be included in the condo inspection.

Will condo buyers receive a comprehensive inspection report? By nature, a condo inspection covers fewer areas than a standard home inspection, but the report should examine each of those items or systems with the same amount of detail as a single-family home inspection. The report should include photos with clear descriptions of areas of concern.

Should the buyer plan on attending the condo inspection? It’s always a good idea for the buyer to accompany the home inspector during the inspection. Not only will he or she learn about the home’s condition, but the inspector may point out features or functions the buyer may have been unaware of. Attending the inspection also provides the opportunity for the buyer to ask questions during the process, giving them further insight into the home. If the buyer cannot attend, the inspector should be able to review the report with them virtually as well as provide a printed copy promptly.

The builder is telling prospective owners they don’t need an inspection because the building is new. What can I tell my buyers? New construction doesn’t always mean everything is okay. In fact, issues very often come to light during the first year or two after a building is completed. Occupancy inspections by local building departments check primarily for code compliance and are not equivalent to a home inspection. By encouraging your buyers to learn as much as they can about the condo they’re considering, you’re more likely to end up with happy clients who are satisfied with their purchase.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident home ownership. To learn more about how Pillar To Post Home Inspectors can help your clients visit pillartopost.com.

