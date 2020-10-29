Lead Nurturing Tips for the Busy Real Estate Agent

Do you have your real estate business set up for long-term success or do you find yourself going from transaction to transaction? You may also find clients who are ready to buy or sell immediately. Many of the leads you’ll receive may be three months, six months, or even a year or two away from transacting. But, if you plan to still be in real estate when their time comes, those leads are still incredibly valuable.

Understanding Lead Nurturing



Buying or selling a home is a big deal, and most people want to do some research and find out what a transaction entails before they get serious. As the first professional they talk to, you’re in a great position to close the sale.

Lead nurturing is the process of creating and maintaining relationships with your leads. If you stay in touch with those who aren’t able to transact just yet and help them get ready, you’ll be the natural choice when they are ready to buy or sell a home.

Use a CRM. Using a CRM can help you keep track of what exactly your leads are looking for. For example, something as basic as whether an individual is a first-time buyer or not will determine what information they will want to receive from you.



However, because some leads need weeks or months before they’re ready to work with you, it can be easy to lose track of who wanted what, any personal details you learned about that person and any past conversations you had. Make sure you keep track of these details in a CRM. If you don’t already have a CRM, create a free Homes.com account here.

Plan for different scenarios. Most leads at the top of the funnel may still be working on the things they need to purchase their first home, such as saving for a down payment or improving their credit score, and some may be waiting for a life-changing event such as a birth or a wedding. Whatever the case, you should be prepared with a plan to deal with each scenario you encounter.



Ways to Stay Connected

There are lots of ways to stay in touch with leads who aren’t ready to buy or sell just yet. Make sure your strategy uses a mix of automated and personal touch points to build a relationship and stay top of mind. Drip email campaigns are a great way to send messages catered around a specific problem, theme or question. A monthly newsletter is another great reason to show up in your leads’ inbox. You should also send your leads a friend request on social media and comment on one of their posts every so often. You can also invite them to any real estate classes, live videos and open houses you host. Remember to invite them to ask you any questions they have about buying or selling, and slide in your own questions about their timeline and what they’re looking for as appropriate.



While managing your business can be challenging, you have some options to advance your business. One option you should take advantage of is marketing your business while home searches are high. To market your business and your client’s home, try out Homes.com City Sponsor. Check it out now to see if your area is still available.



Mark Mathis is vice president of Sales for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.