Freddie Mac: Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat

Freddie Mac recently released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.81 percent.

“The record low mortgage rate environment is providing tangible support to the economy at a critical time, as housing continues to propel growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Strong purchase demand is helping to lift the construction, manufacturing and transportation industries that build new homes and it is also leading to more consumer spending for owners, who are selling or improving their homes. On the refinance front, many consumers are smartly taking advantage of the ability to lower their monthly payment, which means they can spend, save or pay down debt more so than they have in the past.”

– The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.81 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Oct. 29, 2020, up slightly from last week when it averaged 2.80 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.78 percent.

– The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.32 percent with an average 0.6 point, down slightly from last week when it averaged 2.33 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.19 percent.

– The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.88 percent with an average 0.3 point, up slightly from last week when it averaged 2.87 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.43 percent.

