REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place Helps NAR Members Navigate Healthcare Options During Open Enrollment and Beyond

Health insurance options have become ever more complex, and, particularly for the self-employed, this has made choosing the right coverage increasingly challenging and time-consuming.

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) developed REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place as a resource for its members to address these issues; it’s a place for trusted advice and access to an array of coverage options, with competitively priced plans from top-rated insurance companies and providers.

Does the name sound familiar? Originally introduced as REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace, the newly re-named REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place better reflects the ever-growing menu of exclusive insurance products and creative coverage solutions available to NAR members and their families. And, it makes clear that plan options are in no way limited to ACA Marketplace plans.

Here, NAR members will find health, dental and vision coverage, plus telemedicine and a variety of wellness solutionsâ€”all with unique benefits for REALTORSÂ®. Members will find plans for all stages of life, and even an offering that extends to their pets!

No matter what a member’s unique needs may be, licensed benefit specialists are available to help navigate their options and identify cost-savings strategies.

REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place is made available through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program and is administered by SASid (Smart And Simple Insurance Development), Inc., a trusted, long-term NAR partner.

REALTORSÂ® who want to learn more about this member resource can visit REALTORSInsurancePlace.com or call 1-877-267-3752.

Open Enrollment Season: Get Started Early, Find HelpÂ

During open enrollment seasonâ€”in full swing right nowâ€”it’s vital to get an early start and rely on trusted advice to make informed decisions about healthcare plans.

Mark the following dates:Â

– Medicare Enrollment is open now through Dec. 7, 2020

– Major Medical Enrollment is open now through Dec. 15, 2020

Through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place, NAR members have access to the private Members Health Insurance Exchange, offering ACA plans from top-rated insurance carriers. Here, it’s easy for members to consider multiple options. Once they’ve explored the qualified health plan options available through the Exchange, it’s then simple to cross-compare plan solutions with the supplementary and alternative coverage options available. Layering of select plans is an option members might consider if breadth of coverage and cost is a concern.

Members also have access to the private Members Medicare Exchange, which provides access to supplemental Medicare insurance options.

No matter what kind of coverage is needed, free personal assistance in navigating the exchanges is a key member benefit: benefit specialists provide expert guidance via phone to help NAR members choose the policies that best fit their needs.

TeleHealth: Trustworthy Health Advice, Delivered Safely and ConvenientlyÂ

This is the year to embrace virtual health care. Members TeleHealth provides an efficient, cost-effective way to address non-emergency medical conditions, when and where you need it.

This innovative health coverage solution gives NAR members access to MDLIVE, a leading telemedicine provider. MDLIVE’s network of more than 2,300 U.S. state-licensed and board-certified physicians is accessible 24/7/365 by phone, web chat or email.

Telemedicine has become a popular alternative to traditional in-person doctor’s appointments or emergency room visits. According to a recent report, “Telehealthâ€”A Technology-Based Weapon in the War Against the Coronavirus, 2020,” by research firm Frost and Sullivan, “demand for telehealth is steadily rising and is expected to soar during the next five years.”

Members Telehealth is offered as a monthly subscription service and is an appealing option for NAR members looking for trustworthy health advice with flexibility and affordability. Members receive a discounted monthly group rate of $7, which covers members and their immediate family members. Through NAR’s program, the enrollment fee is also waived, and the monthly payment covers unlimited consultations and no copay.

One NAR member who used TeleHealth twice in one month said, “I got immediate relief and avoided the outrageous costs and inconvenience of using urgent care. My insurance deductible is $6,700, and without MDLIVE, I probably would’ve delayed treatment. It was a lifesaver.”

Flexible Term Health PlansÂ

NAR members who miss open enrollment, or wish to explore major medical alternatives to ACA health plans, may wish to explore flexible term health plans.

These plans, often called short-term plans, feature a limited coverage period that ranges from 30 days to 364 days. They are designed to bridge coverage gaps or provide primary coverage for an extended time.

Flexible Term Health Insurance works particularly well for those facing unique circumstances: Some may need coverage for a college student, others may be awaiting the start of open enrollment, and still others may want alternatives to COBRA- or ACA-qualified plans.

Highlights of Flexible Term Health Insurance:Â Â

â€¢ Typically less expensive than traditional individual major medical plans

â€¢ Qualification for coverage consists of answering only a few questions

â€¢ Next-day coverage available, if approved

â€¢ Select a specific number of days for coverage or choose a monthly plan option

â€¢ Many plan designs available (patient selects deductibles and coinsurance options)

â€¢ Freedom to choose any provider (any doctor, hospital, specialty)

More information about Flexible Term Health Plans and Members Telehealth can be found at REALTORSInsurancePlace.com.

