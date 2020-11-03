Connecting With Clients in Innovative Ways

Homes.com helps North Carolina broker expand his business

An Army veteran and current broker at Wilkinson ERA in Charlotte, N.C., Blake Smith has carved out a career for himself by supporting his local community and seeking innovative ways to connect with potential clients.

Smith first heard about Homes.com’s extensive suite of product offerings just last year. Like many, he had been aware of Homes.com for many years, but it wasn’t until a 2019 sales call that he became aware of the variety of services they offer real estate professionals.

“I was a brand-new agent and looking for ways to expand my business and get leads,” says Smith. “Once the products were explained to me, as well as the pricing, I compared them with some competitors—and the choice was simple.”

The three Homes.com services he currently uses are Local Connect, City Sponsor and Lead Concierge. Local Connect, a lead generation tool, helps Smith build his presence in specific zip codes throughout the Charlotte metro area, while City Sponsor is set up to feature real estate professionals like Smith as experts in certain cities on Homes.com. Lead Concierge allows Smith to separate good leads from ones that could ultimately be a waste of time.

“All three of these products work well for helping me grow my brand,” says Smith. “Lead Concierge is not only great with helping to sort through the leads that are generated by Homes.com, but I can also set it up to review leads that are generated from all of my sources. This saves me countless hours of what could be wasted time sorting out false leads.”

While the benefits associated with working with Homes.com are numerous, Smith points to the connections he is able to make with potential clients as the most significant. In fact, he’s seeing real results by working with Homes.com as the company regularly feeds him leads that manifest into clients, including one that led to a recent closing.

Initiated via email, a prospect recently reached out to Smith, letting him know that she was looking to move to the Charlotte area from New England. She and her husband told him exactly what they were looking for, and he was able to find several great options for them.

“[We] worked together to narrow down their choices, first with virtual showings before they came down, then we did the last few in person,” says Smith. “Once they found the one that was right for them, we made an offer, and it was accepted. I still keep in contact with them, and they are always sharing with me the ways in which they’re setting up their new home.”

As Smith continues to watch his business expand thanks to Homes.com, he has nothing but great things to say about both the company and his working relationship with his main contact, Amber. No matter what, Smith knows he can always contact her if an issue arises…and she’ll help him right on the spot.

