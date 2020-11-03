Dayton’s Eugene Pridgett Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Eugene Pridgett recently announced that after 10 years of helping Greater Dayton area homebuyers, home sellers and investors as The Gene Group, he has chosen to affiliate with CENTURY 21 and do business as CENTURY 21 The Gene Group.

“The client-centric approach we’ve taken over the last decade aligns perfectly with the culture at Century 21 Real Estate and its mission to elevate every touchpoint along the real estate journey for its affiliated network of brokers and agents and their home-buying and home selling clients,” added Pridgett. “We coach, measure and recruit our people on experiences and quality service ratings so they master the art of delivering the extraordinary and to bring it to life every day.”

“We encourage consumers, before they choose a real estate agent and or company, to look at what other homebuyers and home sellers are saying about us in testimonials, from family and friends, and those found on our website and other social media channels,” added Pridgett.

Content Square 1.

“Gene has been at the forefront of working to perfect the real estate experience for his agents and their clients and with our vision, comprehensive productivity platform and global presence, CENTURY 21 The Gene Group is on its way to earning a leadership position in the markets they serve,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but, more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in greater Dayton today, and for Cincinnati and Columbus families to follow.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.