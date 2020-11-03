JPAR Continues Alabama Expansion With Fifth Location

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) Coast & County continued expanding across Alabama, adding its newest office in Birmingham.

“I’m most excited about expanding our ‘tribe life’ culture in the Birmingham area,” said Jason Will, owner of JPAR Coast & County. “Tribe life is a cultural concept we developed around our four core values: LEGS—Learn, Earn, Give and Serve. We apply these values to our fellow JPAR agents, our clients and our community.”

“Coast & County is showing tremendous growth in 2020. I attribute that success to the dynamite combination of the support and commitment that Jason Will and his team show the agents of Alabama and our innovative 100-percent commission model with a low transaction fee,” said Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising.

The Birmingham location marks the fourth office since the owner, Jason Will, joined JPAR in 2019 and converted his independent real estate operation to a JPAR Real Estate franchise.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.

