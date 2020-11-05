The Residential Real Estate Council Launches New Education Subscription Option for Residential Real Estate Agents

The Residential Real Estate Council announced the launch of a new education subscription program that allows more residential real estate agents to access the Council’s education offerings.

According to the council, the program is a response to varying needs of agents in receiving education that is easily consumed and readily accessible, while not lacking in value.

The education subscription is priced at $19.99/month. Each month residential real estate agents receive:

Content Square 1.

– A New Live Webinar on timely topics focused on business growth

– Unlimited access to our award-winning magazine, The Residential Specialist Magazine, which focuses on real estate trends, best business practices and insights for the future

– Access to the council’s “Marketing Toolkit” with tools and social assets to keep clients and future customers informed and generate awareness

For information on membership at the Residential Real Estate Council or the CRS Designation, please visit crs.com.

