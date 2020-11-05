Working Effectively With Virtual Assistants and Remote Employees

While 2020 is the year of adapting quickly to online operations, are business owners aware of what it takes to lead a productive and effective remote workspace? Here, learn how to work well with a virtual assistant (VA) or virtual team.

Questions to consider:

– Do I have a system and process in place?

– Is there effective training provided for those systems and processes?

– Do I have the right person and talent?

Training Methodology

I believe in what I like to call “compound leverage.” Think of it as a 30x training rule for maximum return on investment. If it takes five minutes per day to complete one task, multiply that time by 30 days. This calculation is the time you need to spend to train on this task—150 minutes. The ROI for your time spent is up to 733 percent. Your assistant now assumes this task for five minutes over 250 workdays, or 1,250 minutes a year!

People take between three and six months to really learn the job. It’s important to be patient, not penalize and keep supporting. Realize that everybody has a different time frame to learn, and once they know it, you’ll get compound leverage—a job you’ve delegated and never need to take back.

Integrating Remote Workers and Virtual Assistants Into Your Existing Operation

Assign a primary person of contact for your new remote workers. This person, preferably someone in the company that is not their direct boss, is responsible for maintaining frequent communication with them and being a buddy. This ensures that you are not unknowingly alienating your virtual assistant and remote workers.

When integrating your VA, make sure they have access to a local phone number for calls and SMS. Use a VoIP service so that their work number is the same as your locale. Equip them with their own company email and some company swag to foster inclusion.

As the supervisor, conducting training via video is important for the face-to-face conversation.

Have weekly meetings to set goals together and find out their needs, including the resources that can drive their success. A great leader will follow up consistently with questions like, “Do you need any support or resources before you do this week’s tasks?”

Envisioning a New Reality for Your Business

Simply put, virtual assistant providers such as MyOutDesk equip entrepreneurs and business owners with tools, strategies and virtual employees. And, when combined, businesses have a competitive edge and find growth while efficient systems and processes are put in place.