Lone Wolf Technologies Reports Record Usage Numbers in 2020

Lone Wolf Technologies recently reported that in the past year, over 595,000 real estate professionals in the U.S. actively used their member benefit, Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition), for real estate transactions. The solution also added over 55,000 users from January to November.

Transactions (zipForm Edition) is provided nationally as a member benefit, and Lone Wolf provides the technology to over 1,000 other MLSs and associations across the country. The national member benefit features digital forms, document storage and transaction management, while many local and state associations offer an expanded digital toolkit from Lone Wolf’s Association Cloud. All told, Transactions (zipForm Edition) has seen over seven million listing and purchase transactions created and two million digital signings in 2020, according to the company.

“We’re proud to provide Transactions (zipForm Edition) to so many MLSs and associations across the country,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “With this solution, real estate agents have simpler, faster and completely digital transactions at their fingertips at a time when they need them the most. It’s an honor to help real estate associations and professionals during this time, and to do our part to re-imagine the modern real estate experience.”

Lone Wolf also announced it has signed contracts with several associations to provide Transactions (zipForm Edition) as a member benefit, including South Carolina AOR and Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service. Both organizations offer the full Lone Wolf Association Cloud to their members, a new suite of solutions that boasts zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0 (powered by Authentisign), zipForm Mobile, zipForm MLS-Connect and the recently released Lone Wolf Marketplace, which features a wide range of integrations with tools and services for digital earnest deposits, advertising, title insurance orders, virtual showings, moving concierge services, and more.

“We are so excited to bring this technology to our members,” said Don Cummins, CEO of the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service. “Right now, a majority of our members still close deals with old-fashioned pen and paper, which has gotten understandably more difficult in recent months. After my experiences with Lone Wolf and with this technology, I knew it would be the right move for our members. It will have a huge impact on the way our members operate every day, especially in our current market.”

“Our mission at Lone Wolf is to simplify real estate transactions for all,” said Lisa Mihelcich, chief customer officer at Lone Wolf. “From Transactions to eSignature to Marketplace, all of our Lone Wolf solutions work in tandem to improve the transaction experience for every single party involved—be it an agent, buyer, or seller. That’s a major reason why we’ve seen such incredible adoption of the technology across the industry. With the entire suite, agents can work faster and more efficiently, and provide superior consumer service along the way.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

