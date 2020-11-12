On Gardening: Frost Your Poinsettia for a Christmas Remembered

(TNS)—There is an excitement in the air about Christmas this year. Right now, it doesn’t seem to be about presents or shopping, though that will probably come. It seems to have a focus on tradition, on family, a return to what is important. The beauty of the season seems to have achieved a status that has been unprecedented for a while. In 2020 decorating indoors has become the so-called “frosting on the cake.”

In case you have not ever thought about that term, it means taking something great and making it better. The poinsettia is no doubt the most loved flower for the Christmas season. There are so many colors, variegations of both leaves and flowers, and even varieties with differing textures like curled or rosette. While they have breathtaking beauty, they too can have the addition of a wonderful frosting.

This frosting comes via a plant combination. We make plant partnerships every spring in flower beds, containers on the porch, patio or deck and even in floral arrangements for the dining table. When it comes to the poinsettia, however, many retreat to monoculture, or perhaps add little greenery, which is okay. Know, though, that the poinsettia has a cousin that will add a sparkle that will be long remembered by friends and family who visit.

You probably know this cousin as the toughest flower in the summer garden that you have ever grown. It may be the most awarded plant of all time, but this is a challenge hard to quantify. You know it as Diamond Frost euphorbia. That is right, both the poinsettia and Diamond Frost are euphorbias. While we let Diamond Frost sizzle in mixed containers or planters, it is a rare gardener that has tried it indoors, where it is very adaptable.

To partner with your holiday poinsettias, you may want to shop now at garden centers or online. If your garden has not frozen yet, as is the case in much of zone 7-10, you can also lift some from outdoor containers or the flower border. Your indoor containers and size of poinsettias will dictate how many Diamond Frost you will need. The look will be as if the red bracts of the poinsettia are resting on a bed of frost. No matter the color of poinsettia, your design will look as though it has been enhanced by a floral artist.

This year there was a new euphorbia selection introduced called Diamond Snow. This euphorbia will sky-rocket in popularity as it sports double flowers and, in the case of the poinsettia partnership, it will look as though the bracts are sitting on a fresh bed of snow. As if this could not get any better, last year a florist had me mesmerized with their special take that not only featured the plant combination but the addition of a little fake ice drizzle on the poinsettia bracts.

I am seeing virtual classes advertised on care of Christmas plants and decorating, but if you would like simple recipes that will make you look like a professional, then use the internet to go to Proven Winners DiamondPoint Centerpiece. I promise you will be thrilled to tell your guests you created the centerpiece.

