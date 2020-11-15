Transforming Storefronts Into Lead-Generating Machines

Touch Point Systems takes window shopping to a whole new level

As the world continues to contend with the effects of COVID-19, real estate companies large and small are pulling out all the stops as they look to deliver the best and most useful information available while offering prospective clients the option for minimal personal contact.

And for those in a convenient location with ample foot traffic, attracting, engaging and connecting with those who are ready to get off the sidelines is more critical than ever before.

But how can real estate companies transform their storefronts into lead-generating machines?

With Touch Point Systems—a leader in interactive storefront marketing technologies—the answer is simple.

“We pioneered the idea of taking real estate offices with a storefront and converting the space into something that provided relevant and up-to-date information while taking advantage of their location in order to draw people into the office,” says company President Chris Naab.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., Touch Point Systems has been redefining “window shopping” with their interactive WindoVision® storefront marketing displays since 2002.

Prior to connecting with the real estate industry back in 1996, Naab was responsible for developing technology that allowed people to instantly access video previews in video stores.

“From there, we ended up evolving through-glass technology before installing our first interactive storefront information system for our first real estate client,” says Naab.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“It’s an amazing experience when a person can put both their hands on the screen, working through the glass, and gain access to website navigation, Matterport presentations, drone videos and any other form of digital media by simply entering the three-digit number associated with the property they’re interested in,” says Naab.

“People are all about technology,” adds Naab, “and the way in which the software works—and the things that consumers can do with the system—they can’t do anywhere else.”

Today, the advanced user interface, which is branded to the real estate company, provides those passing by the information they need through a simple yet intuitive concept; consumers are drawn in when the storefront is lit up with ultra-bright LED displays, then engaged by an amazing interactive experience.

From there, agents can evaluate buyer behavior from inside the office and simply walk outside to connect with buyers right there on the sidewalk.

“It’s one thing to get people up to the window, but it’s another thing to convert that person who has walked up into a tangible sales lead,” says Naab, who goes on to explain that the system continues to generate leads even when the office is closed.

But it doesn’t end there.

In fact, according to Naab, the exclusivity that comes with installing a Touch Point Systems window display also provides agents a leg up on the competition.

“Agents all have the same set of marketing tools at their disposal,” says Naab. “But with WindoVision®, we offer them an exclusive set of tools they can use while on a listing presentation to explain to sellers exactly what buyers will get if they choose them as their listing agent—and the level of visibility that comes along with it.”

Drilling down even further, the system’s interactive capabilities are also used to promote preferred partners.

“We help our customers establish preferred partner networking groups by hosting wine and cheese events in order to secure sponsorships with lenders, title companies, home inspection companies, etc., to cover the cost of the system,” says Naab.

“We’ve perfected the system, and it’s a great opportunity for them.”

As the future unfolds, it’s looking brighter than ever for Naab and the team at Touch Point Systems.

“We’re always looking at how we can uplift the overall look and feel of the real estate office,” says Naab, who points to the evolution of digital media as the driving force behind it all.

While the system already delivers any form of digital media on-demand, the next piece of the puzzle is a motion sensor that will pick up activity directly in front of it. If someone walks within a to 2′ x 3′-ft. rectangle in front of the system, it will automatically provide prompting as to what it does next.

“Not only do we understand the real estate consumer, but also, we’ve been evolving how the interface works for the past 18 years…which no one else has been doing,” says Naab.

“In the current COVID-era, people are reluctant when it comes to popping into a real estate office and speaking with an agent in order to get information about their inventory, so this allows them to get the information they’re seeking while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” concludes Naab.

For more information, please visit www.windowvisionusa.com.