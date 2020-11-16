Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger: Hacks to Improve Your Productivity

Everybody understands the love-hate relationship with productivity tools. We want them to improve our performance and to help quicken our pace without having to stop to actually use them. We want them to reduce our workload, not add to it. While we need tools and systems that make our lives easier, we still have to work them. A good productivity tool, though, should require little maintenance in comparison to its huge payoff, ultimately leading to less stress and more overall energy to do what needs to get done. At Workman Success Systems, we created a few such tools that encompass performance needs that should be tracked and scheduled without making too much extra work.

Your time at work should be tracked on a weekly basis, a daily basis and an hourly basis—your success depends on knowing exactly what you are doing so that you can improve upon it or maintain it. We’re not kidding around! For this, we use the Daily Success Habits Tracker (DSH), and it’s a vital tool to have if you want to maximize your productivity. It keeps you doing the activities that matter the most by allotting a value of points to each task. The goal is to reach 61 points by the end of the day by doing a certain number of activities and tracking those activities. When you spend each day working to get 61 points, your productivity goes through the roof.

Now when you get in the habit of completing your daily success habits, you can add on another tracking method that will really help you get those referrals that are so necessary for your business. The Top 50 Tracker is a wonderful tool to help you categorize 50 people that you think will give you one referral in the next year. Once you add them to your tracker, you will actively reach out to each person once a month for a year. Cultivating strong relationships with your Top 50 to ensure that the referrals keep rolling in, so this is a great tool to add to your arsenal.

Content Square 1.

To keep all your other activities in order, we use the “My Perfect Week” scheduler to help plan out an ideal week. It’s user friendly, complete with dropdown menus to fill in each 30 minutes of your day and customizable to make sure all the fillable spaces reflect your scheduling needs. The scheduler also includes options to create time for yourself, like lunch, exercise or family time. The idea here is that if you see what your perfect week looks like, balanced between work and life, you might just believe it’s possible. You’ll learn that the closer you get to perfection in your schedule, the more productive you will be.

Tracking and scheduling your activities is the greatest productivity hack out there. It completely remodels the idea of your daily success, and the benefits qualify the practice beyond just busy work. Start using our trackers today to see your productivity rise to a consistent level you’ve never experienced before.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.