Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage Kick Off Partnership by Supporting Local Veterans

The Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage recently announced that Rocket Mortgage has become an Official Mortgage Partner of the Rams through a multi-year agreement.

To introduce the partnership to the Los Angeles area, and build on both organizations’ long-standing commitments to honoring servicemen and women, the Rams and Rocket Mortgage will team up around the NFL’s Salute to Service platform—a year-round effort to honor veterans and active-duty members of the military.

On Friday, Nov. 13—two days before the Rams host Seattle in their annual Salute to Service game—the Rams and Rocket Mortgage will work together to beautify the Inglewood, Calif., location of U.S. VETS, the nation’s largest veteran services nonprofit which has decades-long roots in the LA area. As part of the effort, the new partners will completely refresh the location’s outdoor space and bring the spirit of the Rams House to U.S. VETS. U.S. VETS provides housing, counseling, career services and comprehensive support to 5,500 veterans and their families.

“Kicking off our relationship with the Los Angeles Rams by supporting such an important cause demonstrates this partnership is about so much more than a logo on signage or sponsoring events,” said Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer of Rocket Mortgage. “We will work together to make a difference in the community and show how home is such an important part of life. Everyone deserves a home, especially our veterans who have already sacrificed so much for our country.”

As part of the partnership, Rocket Mortgage will display in-stadium signage at Rams home games, will be the presenting sponsor of Vamos Rams content and the company will activate around the team’s tentpole events—including the NFL Draft.

“As we celebrate our annual Salute to Service week, we are pleased to kick off our partnership with Rocket Mortgage by giving back to local veterans steps from our new stadium,” said Jason Griffiths, Los Angeles Rams VP of Partnership Sales “We look forward to working with Rocket Mortgage year round to not only support the Los Angeles community, but also to bring people closer to Rams football through unique content and experiences.”

Earlier this month, Rocket Mortgage announced it would donate up to half a million dollars toward the fight to end veteran homelessness in November. Contributions will be provided to Built for Zero, an initiative spearheaded by Community Solutions which assists in coordinating resources, methodology and technology to reduce the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in communities across America. Find out more about how Rocket Mortgage is working to end veteran homelessness nationwide at AHomeForEveryVet.com.

This year, Rocket Mortgage announced a multi-year deal with the National Football League, making the lender its Official Mortgage Provider. The Rams are the second NFL team to partner with Rocket Mortgage.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.