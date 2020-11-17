zavvie Launches ‘zavvie Pro’ With OfferFax

Zavvie announced it is launching “zavvie Pro,” a new nationwide service that allows agents to show homeowners apples-to-apples comparisons of all the different selling options available in their market.



The new “zavvie Pro” service reportedly provides agents with enhanced seller lead generation tools, personalized branding within the selling solutions platform and a new service called OfferFax.

OfferFax is a proprietary selling options report that provides agents an objective, apples-to-apples comparison of all available selling options to help agents guide their clients, including data-backed graphics that rate each offer based on current. relevant criteria.

“‘zavvie Pro’ keeps the modern agent at the center of every sales transaction, no matter what the homeowner decides,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “We built ‘zavvie Pro’ to help the modern agent generate more seller leads, win more listings and always earn a commission.”

Agents upgrading to “zavvie Pro” can have their name, photo and contact information prominently displayed on all web pages and printouts. Enhanced seller lead generation tools to include a customizable main landing page, and the iOffer Estimator widget that an agent can add to any website page they have access to, as well as an exclusive customizable iOffer Estimator Landing page.

With the customizable iOffer Estimator Landing page, once a homeowner enters a property address, zavvie’s proprietary data platform returns an offer estimate instantly. Agents can then immediately follow up with this new seller to share additional information about all their sales options.

“Consumers want to see all of their choices,” said Hornung. “We know it’s hard to find, submit, analyze and advise a homeowner about the multiple seller options in today’s marketplace. Many agents don’t work with different solution providers, so they lose out on converting homeowners into sellers.

“Zavvie provides today’s modern agent with the tools and dedicated support so homeowners can see all their selling options, giving them confidence when they decide to sell their home,” Hornung explained.

Hornung noted that zavvie’s new OfferFax would give many homeowners the kind of insight and information at a glance that they currently lack. “OfferFax will encourage more homeowners to become home sellers,” he said.

According to the company, OfferFax shows, within a single report with easy-to-understand graphics, all solution provider property valuations and offer prices; all solution provider fees in dollars and cents; the average repair concessions typically requested by solution providers; and estimated net proceeds for each seller option, including listing on the open market. OfferFax also numerically rates every seller option’s strength relative to current, local market data and conditions. And it provides each option’s actual time to sell according to current, local market data and conditions.

A video overview of zavvie Pro is available here.

For more information on “zavvie Pro,” please visit zavvie.com/zavviepro.

