4 Exciting Features of Federal-Style Homes

If you’re interested in purchasing a Federal-style home, here are a few things to get excited about.

Steeped in History

Although heavily influenced by Georgian architecture brought over by the British, it evolved to become the first architectural movement in this country.

Understated Exteriors

Ornamentation was typically limited to Palladian windows and an elliptical fanlight window above the main entrance.

Classical Details

These homes incorporate scaled-down characteristics of classical Roman and Greek architecture, like columns, arches and cornices, as well as hand-carved moldings.

Sense of Scale

Federal-style homes are more intimately sized than previous architectural movements and embody the rare combination of simplicity and sophistication.