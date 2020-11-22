Wemlo Introduces AI to Mortgage Processing

wemloSM has launched ATHENASM, the new technology logic and intelligence behind the wemlo platform.

Athena is a virtual assistant AI technology developed to empower and improve loan processing by identifying discrepancies within the mortgage loan application including document verification based on loan type to mitigate conditions.

“By helping to identify potential issues within the 1003 mortgage application before it is sent to lender underwriting, Athena increases efficiency for the mortgage loan originator and processor, creating a systemic approach to make sure the 1003 is full and complete and a good file is created,” said David Rogove, a wemlo co-founder. “And the cleaner the file, the less chance of lender delays.”

This intelligence continues with the ability to request title and automatically generate fees. “As Athena evolves with additional automated activities she will help make mortgage loan originators who use the wemlo platform more effective, and increase speed for clear to close, which in turn, may assist them in growing their business,” added wemlo co-founder Steven Gelley..



Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX® and Motto Mortgage®. For more information, please visit www.wemlo.io.