Dollars and Sense: Making Company Culture a Pillar of Your Business Model

Some dollar-producing activities are less obvious to us because they have since been thought of as ancillary or supplemental to our business and the work we do every day. For example, we all know that company culture is necessary for a successful business, but do we ever think of how it translates into real money?

Company culture is, in fact, a source of revenue, but how often is it treated that way? Probably not often enough.

A promising company culture is no accident. It must be worked at. There are certain activities that contribute to team dynamics, things that purposefully strengthen the overall presence of a group of people working together. You can name these activities. Maybe you have daily huddles, monthly challenges or maybe you consistently make time for recognition and praise. These very practices are the difference between high retention and low retention, so that makes a pretty good case for culture to be a key part of your business plan.

Content Square 1.

Good culture makes people not only want to stay with the company but to do well at the company. It also reassures them that, if they do well, they belong to a place that will always give them positive feedback for their wins. And positivity begets positivity, which earns more money. Bad culture and poor motivation to do well earns less money.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.