Brokers: A How-To Video on Creating Custom Pages in RPRÂ®

Setting up custom pages in RPRÂ® is something your brokerage might not be utilizing. However, it’s really easy to pull off and this quick video shows you exactly how to do it! Tom Holobowski from the RPR Broker Services team walks you through the process and explains the advantages. In no time, your RPRÂ® Reports will convey important messaging to clients about sales statistics, business philosophies, company info, awards and recognition, etc.
Get Ahead of the 2021 Real Estate Market
Know what to expect from the 2021 real estate market to stand out from the crowd and anticipate - and meet - clients' needs next year. Read More
Prime Square
Trending
Fast Track to the Top: How One Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Team Is Dominating Their Local Market