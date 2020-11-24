Brokers: A How-To Video on Creating Custom Pages in RPRÂ®

Setting up custom pages in RPRÂ® is something your brokerage might not be utilizing. However, it’s really easy to pull off and this quick video shows you exactly how to do it! Tom Holobowski from the RPR Broker Services team walks you through the process and explains the advantages. In no time, your RPRÂ® Reports will convey important messaging to clients about sales statistics, business philosophies, company info, awards and recognition, etc.

Watch the video here.