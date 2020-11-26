Focus and Finish Lines

What you focus on can either empower or disempower you. The awesome thing is that we get to choose what gets our attention, even in a year that has thrown us many curveballs.

Some of you may already know that I ran the New York City Marathon. This was no easy feat for a man like me. I’m not into sports, in case you couldn’t tell, but what I was into was my commitment to helping kids who were battling Leukemia. Once I made the commitment, I was in. But once I truly understood what running 26.2 miles looked like in reality, I became overwhelmed. That’s too far! I’ll have a heart attack! At least that’s what I thought at first. (Wouldn’t you?)

It made me want to quit before I even started. Ever feel that way? Like maybe a thousand times or more this year?

The key is to break your goals into little milestones.

I often say, “inch by inch, life’s a cinch. Yard by yard, it’s hard.” Whether you’re running a marathon, starting a career, working through a pandemic, learning a new technology, breaking down a big goal, or running whatever kind of personal or professional race you’ve got going on in your life, keep that in mind. When we focus on the big gap between where we are and where we want to be, we can disempower ourselves and become overwhelmed—sometimes to the point of quitting.

When we focus on the little wins along the way, and the commitment that made us want to get in “the race” to start with, we fuel our energy and drive, empowering ourselves to reach our finish lines.

That’s my wish for you as we head out of this year and into the next. To keep your eyes on the prize and focus on the goals, not the gaps.

I know markets are changing, the competition is fierce and a lot of you feel that sense of anxiety creeping in. You’ve got this. And we’ve got your back. One of the most powerful tools we offer is our weekly coaching calls. Every single Monday morning at 11 a.m. Eastern time, we field your calls and your questions, helping agents empower themselves to stay in their races and come out winners.

