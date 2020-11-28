RealEdge Recap: October and November’s Podcast Episodes

In October, RISMedia launched RealEdge, a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.



Here are the episodes we released in October and November:



Episode 1:

‘You’re Meant to Be Here’ – Breaking Into the Luxury Real Estate Market

Sports and Celebrity Broker Kofi Nartey, Society Real Estate, shares secrets for breaking into and succeeding in the luxury market.

Episode 2:

‘Controlling the Controllables’ – Leading Through and Beyond Crisis

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO and President Chris Stuart shares how he navigated one of the largest real estate franchise networks in the world through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Episode 3:

‘Steering My Own Ship’ – Why Independence Gives You an Advantage

Red Oak Realty CEO & Owner Vanessa Bergmark explains how building a high-resource, independent real estate company has helped her sustain business through any challenge.

Episode 4:

‘You Can’t Build Culture in a Vacuum’ – Staying Connected as a Virtual Brokerage



Fathom Realty Founder & CEO Josh Harley discusses how to master a virtual real estate brokerage while maintaining servant leadership.

