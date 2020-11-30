Fathom Holdings Completes Acquisition of Verus Title

Fathom Holdings Inc, a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, recently announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Verus Title Inc., expanding its residential real estate offerings to include title insurance services.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction so quickly. Adding Verus complements our suite of services in the residential real estate market, gives our agents another distinct competitive advantage and further positions Fathom to continue on our growth trajectory,” said Joshua Harley, Fathom’s founder and CEO.

