High-Tech Tools: Virtual Event Platforms

One of the best ways to make any project run smoother is to select and use the best possible tool for the job. If we don’t have our phones, we aren’t able to communicate with others through various platforms and online systems as effectively. Without the internet to quickly answer our questions, or to use online maps to get to an unknown destination, it can take too much time to get average problems solved. That’s where high-tech tools come in. They assist us and make our lives and professions easier and more efficient. What tools are you using to make your business and personal lives easier—and, more importantly, profitable?

A great way to find a tool that fits your needs is to determine what holes are in your business—and what tool can help fill that need, or hole. Then, find those tools and implement them, and you should immediately see a difference. Here are some ways to find helpful tools to fill those holes:

– Does your brokerage offer tools?

– Are there any free versions of tools you can use?

– Did a respectable conference or company recommend any tools?

– Are there any high-tech tools other agents love?

When you use these high-tech tools to help provide value and showcase your worth, you are more likely to become profitable because you can leverage yourself. Consequently, this allows you to be the one that stays alive when the market inevitably changes. That goes for teams as well as clients, which was at the forefront of our minds when it came to training our coaches for our semi-annual coach training sessions.

Coaching Training is an event we put on to help reengage, teach and implement new systems and ideas to help our coaches run their teams optimally, making it a very important event to continue even during a pandemic. We introduced this virtual event, using an actual event-hosting platform complete with tables and a stage, as we wanted it to seem as close to in-person as possible. Adding a high-tech tool like this to our Coach Training event made it impactful and memorable, while providing a great way to network. We couldn’t have accomplished our virtual event without adapting to the challenges and taking advantage of the right tool for the job.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com, or go to workmansuccess.com to learn more.

