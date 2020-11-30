MBA Announces Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Board of Governors for 2021

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) recently announced the members of its Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Board of Governors (COMBOG) for 2021.

“MBA boasts a strong leadership group of professionals from all facets of commercial real estate finance. This year’s COMBOG lineup embodies the expertise needed to help deliver a member-driven response to the issues facing our industry—especially given the ongoing market challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susan Stewart, 2021 MBA chairman and chief executive officer at SWBC Mortgage Corporation. “I look forward to developing a strategic policy framework with COMBOG to strengthen the commercial and multifamily real estate finance system.”

COMBOG is comprised of MBA member executives representing all aspects of the commercial/ multifamily real estate finance industry. COMBOG leads the strategic development of MBA’s commercial/multifamily policy and initiatives, as well as best practices and standards. Christopher LaBianca, UBS, will serve as COMBOG Chairman in 2021.

“Chris LaBianca has been an advocate for MBA and the industry for years. We are fortunate to have him chair COMBOG in the year ahead and welcome him as our leader,” said Mike Flood, MBA’s senior vice president of Commercial/Multifamily Policy and Member Engagement. “MBA thanks Tony Premer for his leadership over the past year and looks forward to his continued partnership.”

MBA named the following newly elected members of COMBOG:

– Stacy Ackerman, K&L Gates

– John Foley, Lincoln Financial Group

– Amy Frazey, StanCorp Mortgage Investors

– Jack Gay, Nuveen

– Gregg Gerken, TD Bank

– Jonathan Goldman, M. Robert Goldman and Company

– Frank Lutz, Arbor Realty Trust

– Jack Maher, Hartford Investment Management Company

– Patrick Mattson, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

– Kara McShane, Wells Fargo

– Dilip Petigara, Access Point Financial

Newly elected Emeritus COMBOG members:

– Stacey Berger, Midland Loan Services, a PNC Real Estate business

– Richard Jones, Dechert

Reinstated COMBOG members:

– Victor Calanog PhD, CRE, FRICS, Moody’s REIS

– Jeff Friedman, Mesa West Capital

– Mark Reichter, Q10|Triad Capital Advisors

– Jeff Weidell CMB, NorthMarq

Continuing members of COMBOG:

– Steven Bean, Claris

– Robert Bedwell, Protective Life Insurance Company

– Dennis Bernard, Bernard Financial Group

– J. Theodore Borter, Goldman Sachs

– Christine R. Chandler, M&T Realty Capital Corporation

– Jim Costello, Real Capital Analytics

– Matthew Galligan, CIT

– Jeffery Hayward, Fannie Mae

– Katie Hubbard, State Farm Life Insurance Company

– Deborah L. Jenkins, Freddie Mac

– Steven R. Johnson, Principal Real Estate Investors

– Christopher LaBianca, UBS

– Angela Mago, KeyBank Real Estate Capital

– Jeff Majewski, CBRE

– Mark E. McCool, Berkadia

– Michael McRoberts, PGIM Real Estate Finance

– Gary N. Otten, MetLife Inc.

– Tony Premer, Pacific Life Insurance Company

– Wally Reid, JLL Capital Markets

– Matthew Rocco, Grandbridge

– Deborah Rogan, Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital

– Erin Stafford, DBRS Inc.

– Mike Tanner, Pacific Southwest Realty Services

– William M. Walker, Walker & Dunlop

– Thomas Wood, Jr., Thomas D. Wood & Co.

Source: MBA