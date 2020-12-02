4 Keys to Recruiting on Purpose

How to Create Opportunities Instead of Just Hoping That They Happen



The most successful recruiting managers and brokers have one thing in common: they make recruiting opportunities happen purposely instead of waiting for them to pop up randomly.

Incorporating this mindset into your business will almost certainly lead to increased recruiting success. In addition to mindset, though, it also takes preparation and effort—in short, having and executing a plan.

In my experience, focusing on the following four elements when putting your recruiting efforts into action will dramatically improve your results and, eventually, your bottom line:

Time Blocking: You need to set aside time every day or every week to focus exclusively on recruiting. Whether you reserve two hours per week for recruiting, ten hours per week, or even more, choose an amount that fits your goals and your schedule and then fill it up with calls, meetings or other direct outreach to prospective agents. Be diligent about this; you must not let anything take priority over this commitment. Also, keep in mind that this is intended as productive selling time. Do not use this time for research or any other type of recruiting planning.

Preparation: Especially when targeting existing agents, you should have access to basic information and sales production numbers for prospective recruits so that you can tailor your conversations to their specific situations. Reviewing these facts and figures can also help you better target your efforts toward agents that you are looking to attract, be they up-and-comers, mid-level agents, superstars or any other category. Be careful not to overly pigeonhole agents, though. You can reference their past numbers, but be sure to ask them how they see themselves and what they are trying to do moving forward!

Following a System: This is imperative—you must follow a general system for managing all of your potential recruits. How you do it is up to you, but some of the basics are having a default script, using a CRM, and supplementing personal outreach with a campaign of emails and snail mail communications designed to woo them to your company. The point is that to effectively manage the large number of potential recruits needed to convert a winning number of actual agents, you need a system so that no opportunities fall through the cracks.

Conveying Your Value: At the end of the day, your goal is to convince anyone you are recruiting that working with your company is in their best interest. To do that, you need to be able to convey your value to each potential agent in terms that matter to them. So, listen to what is important to them, then have good answers ready about how you offer them the best solution for their concerns, whether those are based on income, marketing, administrative support, team building or simply attention and involvement from you.

These methods will work. I know, because in one five-year period, I personally led a recruiting effort that increased my agent roster by over 200 agents, resulting in an annual sales volume increase of over $1 billion. That didn’t happen by accident; it happened by utilizing the methods above and maximizing them with other purposeful tools, strategies and training.

If you aren’t using all of these tips in your recruiting efforts already, start now and keep at it every week, month and year. It will pay off, and your agent count and company success will both improve dramatically and on purpose!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer.