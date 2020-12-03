RE/MAX INTEGRA Hosts RE/STOCK Initiative to Combat Food Insecurity

RE/MAX INTEGRA recently recognized the efforts of its U.S.-based brokerages and agents with their dedication to the recent RE/STOCK initiative. In the spirit of giving, the program was designed to rally brokerages, agents and the communities they serve together for an important cause: food insecurity. As a result of the pandemic, more than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity this year.

With RE/STOCK, RE/MAX INTEGRA is helping to combat food insecurity through a company-wide food drive across its brokerages and agents. To kick off the initiative, RE/MAX INTEGRA provided each brokerage with RE/STOCK assets, including promotional materials, social media images, reusable grocery bags, posters, stickers, and, most importantly, safety supplies—including masks, hand sanitizer, etc.—to help facilitate their food drive and spread the word within their communities.

As an additional arm of the program, brokerages were encouraged to submit a video highlighting their volunteer efforts at their local food banks. These videos were shared with the entire RE/MAX INTEGRA Network on social media. Each brokerage that submitted a video was entered for a chance to win one of three financial grants—$6,000, $4,000 or $2,000—to donate to their local food bank in their name and to further fight food insecurity in their communities. The winners and the respective donation recipients are as follows:

Content Square 1.

– First Place: RE/MAX Realty 100 in Milwaukee, Wisc., with donations to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee, Wisc.

– Second Place: RE/MAX Bell Park Realty in Putnam, Conn., to support the Daily Bread Food Pantry in Putnam, Conn.

– Third Place: RE/MAX Town Square in New Ipswich, N.H. with funds provided to Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank at Sacred Heart Church in Greenville, N.H.

Content Square 2.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and now more than ever, it’s imperative that we give back to those in need. We launched RE/STOCK to bring our brokerages and the communities they serve together this holiday season for an important cause—food insecurity. The results of the food drive were incredible, and I’m astonished by the generosity of all of our brokerages, agents and their local communities who participated this year,” said Fiona Petrie, EVP and managing director of U.S. Operations at RE/MAX INTEGRA.

For more information about the RE/STOCK program, please visit SoldSignBlog.com.