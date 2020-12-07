Brown Harris Stevens Agents and Leaders Receive REBNY Deal of the Year Awards

Several Brown Harris Stevens agents and leaders were honored by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) at the 32nd annual REBNY Deal of the Year Charity & Awards Gala.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of the Brown Harris Stevens agents and executives honored this year by REBNY,” said CEO Bess Freedman. “The recognition of our esteemed colleagues and peers confirms what I have known all along—that BHS has some of the most talented agents in the business.”

The 2020 REBNY BHS winners and honors include:

Mary K. Rutherfurd – Park Avenue Office

Henry Forster Award: Given annually to a real estate professional for outstanding record of achievement and conduct, both within the industry and in the community.

Louise Philips Forbes – Park Avenue Office

Residential Agent of the Year: Recognizes a sales agent or associate broker who has demonstrated skilled achievement, superior leadership, high moral character and professional behavior both in the real estate industry and the community.

Manuel “Manny” Fueyo – West Side Office

Residential Rookie of the Year: Recognizes new REBNY members excelling in the industry. Criteria for the award include sound moral character, high ethical professional behavior, excellent leadership, meaningful roles in deals and significant contributions to the firm’s success.

John Wollberg – Park Avenue Office

Eileen Spinola Award for Distinguished Service: Honors a REBNY broker or agent who has made major contributions to the REBNY community by donating their time, expertise and knowledge in the areas of education, ethics, and professional services for the betterment of the real estate industry.

Lori Glick – West Side Office

First Place – Residential Deal of the Year: Awarded to agents who show creativity or ingenuity in overcoming unique obstacles to make a successful deal.

Emma Kerins – West Side Office

Third Place – Residential Deal of the Year



