NAR to Host Virtual Real Estate Forecast Summit on December 10

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host its second-annual Real Estate Forecast Summit on Thurs., Dec. 10. The all-virtual event will provide a year-end review and outlook on the post-election real estate market and the economy. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and 12 leading real estate and banking economists and researchers will arrive at a consensus real estate market forecast for 2021 and beyond.

During the summit, the assembled group of experts will participate in panel discussions, examining the residential and commercial real estate markets, buyer and seller demographics, challenges and risks facing real estate, and the impact of public policy measures on the industry.

Jim Parrot, nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute and co-owner of Parrott Ryan Advisors, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Parrott served in the Obama White House as a senior advisor at the National Economic Council, where he led the team charged with counseling the cabinet and president on housing issues.

Tune in on Thurs., Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. EST.

Additional event speakers include:

– Dr. Jessica Lautz, Vice President, Demographics and Behavioral Insights, NAR

– Dr. David Berson, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, Nationwide Mutual

– John Burns, CEO, John Burns Real Estate Consulting

– Dr. Richard Fry, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Center

– Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, realtor.com®

– Dr. Rodney Harrell, Vice President, Family, Home and Community, AARP

– Dana Peterson, Chief Economist, The Conference Board

– Dr. Igor Popov, Chief Economist, ApartmentList.com

– Jeanette Rice, Head of Multifamily Research, CBRE

– Dr. Nela Richardson, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, ADP

– Dr. Timothy H. Savage, Professor, NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate

– Ali Wolf, Chief Economist, Meyers Research

