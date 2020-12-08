5 Iconic Architectural Styles for Mountain Homes

With endless natural beauty, an abundance of outdoor activities and a strong sense of community, it’s easy to enjoy living in the mountains. Finding the perfect home, however, can be a challenge. One of the first steps for many buyers is deciding which architectural style is right for them. Here are a few of the most iconic alpine designs that are beloved among luxury homeowners.

Mountain Modern

Often designed with open floor plans and oversized walls of glass, mountain modern architecture is ideal for those who want a dramatic living space that captures far-ranging views. These homes showcase a contemporary version of the traditional luxury chalet, while carefully blending indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Post and Beam

If you want your home to feel more like a traditional lodge, post and beam architecture is always an appealing option. Soaring ceilings and rich millwork are commonly on full display, creating a sense of low-key luxury where the whole family can gather around a grand fireplace at the heart of the home.

Swiss Chalet

Delivering a touch of European flair, Swiss Chalet architecture is as iconic as it gets in the mountains. Usually designed with gabled roofs that extend over ornate wooden balconies, this magnificent style is reminiscent of the historic alpine getaways in Verbier and St. Moritz.

Scandinavian Modern

Likened to a minimalist cabin in the woods, Scandinavian modern architecture has certainly caught on in mountain towns across the country. With simple facades, clean lines and natural materials, these modern farmhouses are designed for functional living while also delivering serious style.

Adirondack

The American version of the Swiss chalet, Adirondack architecture emerged when affluent families began developing sprawling compounds, known as the Great Camps, in the Adirondack Mountains in the early 20th century. Capturing the essence of rustic elegance, a common feature is the extensive usage of unpeeled logs and bark for both the façade and interior of these homes.