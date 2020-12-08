How to Enjoy the Outdoors When Living in the City

There are plenty of advantages to be found living in the city, but one of the most noticeable challenges is finding ways to get outside. The good news, though, is that if you know where to look, there are plenty of outdoor opportunities to be found. Here are just a few ways that you can get your daily dose of fresh air and vitamin D when living in the city.

Outdoor Living Spaces

For luxury homebuyers in the city, outdoor living spaces are often a top priority. After all, it’s easy to understand the appeal of being able to step right out to your private backyard or rooftop terrace. This is especially ideal for those who like to garden or entertain small groups during the warmer months of the year. A communal outdoor space that’s shared within your building can also do the trick.

Community Gardens

From fresh flowers to organic vegetables, community gardens are the perfect outdoor getaway for city dwellers with a green thumb. This is a great way to join a group of like-minded people, particularly if you’ve just moved to the area and are looking to meet others who share your passion.

Public Parks

Living close to a picturesque park is a major draw for urbanites when choosing the location of their next home. They’re great for letting the kids run around, enjoying a family picnic or simply sitting down on a park bench for a few quiet minutes of reflection. Even if you have your own outdoor living space, it’s nice to walk amongst the mature trees and manicured gardens found in a city park.

Running and Biking Trails

Recreational trails are a vital amenity for urbanites who want to get outside and exercise. Whether it’s the first thing you do when you wake up or at the end of a long day, it’s easy to get your cardio in when the city has an abundance of well-maintained running and biking trails available to residents.