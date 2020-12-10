Rocket Mortgage Sponsors 2020 MAC Football Championship Game

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) recently announced a multi-year partnership with Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, making America’s largest mortgage lender the title sponsor of the annual MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field.

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game, which pits the Conference’s top teams from the East and West Divisions against each other, will take place Fri., Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. The event marks the 17th consecutive year the game will be played in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field, making it the second longest-running championship game at the same venue in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

“At Rocket Mortgage, we have a legacy of playing a role in presenting some of the largest events in sports—from the first college basketball game hosted on an aircraft carrier through the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic to the largest game of Super Bowl Squares ever organized,” said Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer of Rocket Mortgage. “When we learned about the opportunity to be part of the MAC Football Championship Game, while also helping to keep the game here in Detroit, we knew we had to be a big part of this event.”

In addition to being the title sponsor of the game, Rocket Mortgage’s philanthropic arm, the Rocket Community Fund, will be adding a unique twist to the event in hopes of making a significant impact on the lives of those who have served in the military. With the Rocket Mortgage Charity Kickoff, if a kickoff at the opening of the game or beginning of the second half is returned for a touchdown, it will donate $1,000,000 to Community Solutions—an organization deeply committed to eliminating veteran homelessness across the country.

“It is a privilege to partner with Rocket Mortgage,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “This partnership will assist the Conference in continuing the longest-running collegiate event in the city of Detroit, the heart of our conference footprint. During our time in Detroit, we have tried to give back and contribute to the community. That culture of contributing to Detroit is embedded in the DNA of Rocket Mortgage. I look forward to our collective efforts in celebrating the member institutions of the Conference, college football and this great city!”

The final games of the MAC’s regular season, which will decide the teams competing in the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game, will be played on Dec. 12.



For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.