Crush Event Organization With High-Tech Tools

We all struggle with organization, and when you throw an event into the mix, it can be really overwhelming. Today, I want to talk about the pie giveaway. Many of you have likely heard of the idea, which is pretty “low-tech,” but the execution of the event does not have to be. In the past, we offered pies to past clients and those in our sphere of influence (SOI) and had them reply via email, text or phone call to reserve their pie(s). While it seemed like a good idea, this system opened the door to a lot of problems. Clients would show up claiming they had sent an email, and we would either never find it—or come across it hidden in the spam folder. The solution came in the form of Google Forms.

When we send out our postcards, emails and Facebook posts, we reference a link directly to our Google Form. We simply purchased a URL, and each year, we direct it to the new form so that when the client clicks the URL, it takes them directly to the form that needs to be filled out. Not only is the system more organized, but it also has more capabilities, which has allowed us to offer a selection of three different pies to choose from. The form allows clients to choose one or two pies, as well as the type. At the same time, we capture their name, phone number, email and anything else we need.

Google Forms can also be used to update your database. For example, we can ask clients if they would like to receive quarterly buyer/seller guides and/or if they are looking to buy or sell anytime soon. You can also choose whether questions are required or optional.

But the “magic” really happens once they complete the form, as it will autofill a Google Sheet with all the information requested. Now we know that everyone is accounted for, and we can determine how many pies we need. We also have a record of the total number of pies requested each year, and how many of each. This allows us to plan for the next year much better. When people come into the office to pick up their pies, it is very easy to sort the sheet by last/first name—or whatever method works best for you—and mark them off as they are picked up. We also have their phone number so that we can easily text/call with a reminder if they have not picked up their pie(s).

I encourage everyone to find out how Google Sheets can be a useful piece of technology for themselves. As for setting it up, the system is very intuitive and simply walks you right through the form. To see an example, visit https://forms.gle/aV6Mx8MPgrnZpLnY7.