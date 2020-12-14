Gabriels Technology Solutions Launches Homes.NYC Search Portal

Gabriels Technology Solutions, a developer of property search solutions and business software for real estate brokerage firms worldwide, including Douglas Elliman and Christie’s International Real Estate, is launching Homes.NYC—a way for consumers to search for homes in New York City.

Homes.NYC delivers a home search experience with high resolution aerial neighborhood video and exclusive building video, photos and virtual tours. At launch, the site reportedly makes more listings available in Manhattan than other search sites like StreetEasy.

Brokerage industry leaders, including Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and chief executive at Halstead Real Estate and executive chairman and senior advisor at Brown Harris Stevens, are putting their support behind Homes.NYC because the new site ensures consumers get immediate access to agents who know the properties. She notes that advertising sites like StreetEasy have done a disservice to consumers.

Content Square 1.

“Advertising websites redirect home shoppers to paying agents who are unlikely to have ever seen the property before,” said Ramirez. “Homes.NYC displays the contact information of the listing agent and firm on every property so that shoppers connect directly with the right agent to get their questions answered accurately.”

Homes.NYC represents three home search innovations designed to reset the consumers search experience in New York City. The first is deploying the newest and most comprehensive immersive video of every building. High-resolution video of all residential buildings is fully integrated into the new home search site.

“Video provides consumers with a unique experience, bringing them to the entrance of their new residence,” said Michael Gabriel, owner of Gabriels Technology Solutions. “New York City is one of the most iconic cities in the world and Homes.NYC is the only search site that combines the beauty of aerial neighborhood and building video with the properties inside.”

Content Square 2.

The second innovation is related to supporting international shoppers and residents whose first language is not English. Homes.NYC offers 19 languages, 59 currencies and metric conversion.

The third major innovation for Homes.NYC is a specialized client relationship management tool that supports ongoing communications between the home shopper and their agent.

“There are many different types of home seekers, each with their own set of requirements and timeline. Agents need a way to efficiently and productively work to meet each of their clients’ unique needs,” said Tom Morgan, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Gabriels.

Content Square 3.

“This requires a streamlined, easy-to-use system that enables agents to quickly chase down new listings as well as keep their clients up-to-date on key status updates impacting their favorites. All communications between the agent and client are organized so that agents can help buyers and renters at every step on their journey,” continued Morgan.

Homes.NYC is integrated with RealPlus, a provider of internal listing systems in New York City.

Source: Gabriels.net