LeadingRE Names SmartSetter to Solutions Group

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has selected SmartSetter® recruiters for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources curated for its network of 550 real estate firms.

SmartSetter’s professional appointment setters reach out to hundreds of monthly local prospects on the brokerage’s behalf, making introductions only to experienced candidates who are interested in learning more about joining their client’s company. With over $10 million invested in research and development, the system boasts a success rate that includes over 17,000 recruitments in its 10-year history.

“By filling their recruiting pipeline with the most qualified, interested candidates, SmartSetter saves growth-minded brokers valuable time. Even more importantly, their strict emphasis on quality allows brokers and managers to spend their time on the candidates who are more likely to be aligned with the brokerage’s culture, and ultimately to sign,” said LeadingRE Director, Sales and Business Development Jeff Kennedy.

“We focus carefully on the quality of each one of our client relationships, rather than just the quantity. We found a perfect alignment with LeadingRE because they share this philosophy. That’s why we’re thrilled to be joining their Solutions Group and to be working alongside some of the best-run companies in the real estate world. It’s a natural fit,” said Chief Client Officer Shaun Nilsson.

Learn more about SmartSetter at smartsetter.io. Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.

