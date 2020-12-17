Howard Hanna Real Estate Acquires Plawker Real Estate

Plawker Real Estate in Bergen County, New Jersey, recently announced that it has joined forces with Howard Hanna Rand Realty. The Plawker Real Estate office will now operate as Howard Hanna Rand Realty – Plawker Group. Additionally, the Plawker Commercial office will now operate as Rand Commercial – Plawker Group.

“I have so much respect for Terry, Adam and Barri Plawker, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Howard Hanna Rand family,” said Matt Rand, CEO of Rand Realty. “Howard Hanna Rand Realty is currently well positioned as a Top 10 Bergen County broker, and we are looking forward to tremendous growth with the addition of the Plawker Group.”

“We have been operating for over 40 years in Englewood Cliffs and are looking forward to this exciting next chapter for our company and our family,” said Terry Plawker, founder of Plawker Real Estate. “Our clients will benefit from this new affiliation with the Rand and Hanna families. Their global marketing and technology tools are sure to enhance our unmatched service and local market knowledge.”

Content Square 1.

Adam Plawker, managing director of Plawker Real Estate, added, “I’m looking forward to heading up the North Jersey expansion of Rand Commercial – Plawker Group. I will continue to do what I love, dealing with people, while growing and managing a powerhouse commercial real estate office based in Englewood Cliffs.”

“We’re so excited to have the Plawker Real Estate group join us as we work to consistently deliver an amazing real estate experience throughout the country,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Under Matt Rand’s leadership and direction in New Jersey and New York, this is the first of what we believe will be multiple mergers in the tri-state area in the coming months.”

Howard Hanna Rand Realty has more than 1,000 residential real estate sales associates, as well as a commercial real estate company (Rand Commercial) and Hudson United Home Services, which provides residential mortgage lending, title services, and personal lines and commercial insurance. Its 28 offices serve Bergen County, Passaic County, Hudson County, Morris County, and Essex County in New Jersey, as well as Rockland County, Orange County, Westchester County, Bronx, Sullivan County, Ulster County, and Putnam County in New York.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.

