New Family Christmas Traditions to Start This Year

Family traditions, from hot cocoa parties on Christmas Eve to matching pajamas on Christmas morning, are among some of our best memories of holidays past . And while this year’s festivities may look a bit different, it’s a wonderful time to start memorable new traditions.

Go Caroling – Tune up your voices, put on your holiday hats and scarves, and go out as a family to serenade your neighborhood with Christmas carols.

Have a Movie Marathon – Choose from classics like, “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”—which may be old hat to you but new to your kids—to newer favorites like, “Elf” or “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” Settle down to watch together with hot chocolate, popcorn or your favorite family snacks.

Start a ‘Giving Back’ Tradition – The best part of Christmas should be giving, especially to those in need. Start a ‘Santa Sack’ tradition and ask every family member to weed out gently used toys, outgrown warm clothing and other possessions. Put them in a Santa Sack for donation to a local shelter or other charity.

Build a Gingerbread House – Here’s a fun family tradition that’s worth putting front and center this year. Buy a prefab kit or work from instructions you can find online, and spend an evening together building your gingerbread house.

Read Together on Christmas Eve – Help the kids settle down and make best use of the hours before Santa arrives. Just before setting out cookies for the jolly old elf, put on those matching pajamas and read together from, “The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Carol,” or the holiday classic of your choice.

Make It a Game Night – Waiting for Santa is hard. Play Christmas charades or have the kids help create a ‘Pin the tail on Rudolph’ game. Even play your favorite board games. Whichever way you do it, spending time as a family on Christmas Eve is a tradition your kids will remember each year.