RERNY Virtual Event Tackles Navigating Different Types of Markets in 2021

If there’s one thing that came as a positive surprise amid the ongoing pandemic, it’s that the housing markets have not only been resilient, they’ve thrived. The buying and selling landscape, however, has changed drastically—something that can’t be ignored—forcing brokers and agents to lean into technology and other tools. Could there be more changes ahead?

During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, the industry’s leading experts are gathering to discuss how brokers and agents can tackle the various types of market segments, and the impact each one has experienced due to COVID, from the luxury space to investing to iBuyers.

Tune in to the following sessions for a deep dive on how the industry will continue to adapt to changes across various real estate verticals:

Agent Track



Finding Good Homes for Buyers in a Low Inventory Market

Rob Commodari, Keller Williams Gateway

Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems

Paula Gallant, HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate of Rhode Island

Corie Nagle, Jack Conway Scituate

Eddie Ruettiger, The Ruettiger Group at Baird & Warner

2021 Market Predictions for Luxury & Upscale Properties

Michael LaFido, Marketing Luxury Group

John-Mark M. Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties

Kofi Nartey, SOCIETY

Drew Russell, Michael Saunders and Company

Joe Sesso, Homes.com

A Fresh Look at Real Estate Investing for the New Year

Marc Cunningham, Grace Property Management & Real Estate

Cynthia Deluca, ERA Grizzard Real Estate

John LeTourneau, Keller Williams Realty Infinity

Marion Napoleon, Unlimited Realty Solutions

Linda St. Peter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York, New England Westchester Properties

Broker Track



Strategies to Win in the New Environment: The Activities That are Driving Success

J.B. Goodwin, JBGoodwin REALTORS®

Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty

J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International



