RERNY Virtual Event Tackles Navigating Different Types of Markets in 2021

If there’s one thing that came as a positive surprise amid the ongoing pandemic, it’s that the housing markets have not only been resilient, they’ve thrived. The buying and selling landscape, however, has changed drastically—something that can’t be ignored—forcing brokers and agents to lean into technology and other tools. Could there be more changes ahead?
During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, the industry’s leading experts are gathering to discuss how brokers and agents can tackle the various types of market segments, and the impact each one has experienced due to COVID, from the luxury space to investing to iBuyers.
Tune in to the following sessions for a deep dive on how the industry will continue to adapt to changes across various real estate verticals:
Agent Track
Finding Good Homes for Buyers in a Low Inventory Market
Rob Commodari, Keller Williams Gateway
Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems
Paula Gallant, HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate of Rhode Island
Corie Nagle, Jack Conway Scituate
Eddie Ruettiger, The Ruettiger Group at Baird & Warner
2021 Market Predictions for Luxury & Upscale Properties
Michael LaFido, Marketing Luxury Group
John-Mark M. Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties
Kofi Nartey, SOCIETY
Drew Russell, Michael Saunders and Company
Joe Sesso, Homes.com
A Fresh Look at Real Estate Investing for the New Year
Marc Cunningham, Grace Property Management & Real Estate
Cynthia Deluca, ERA Grizzard Real Estate
John LeTourneau, Keller Williams Realty Infinity
Marion Napoleon, Unlimited Realty Solutions
Linda St. Peter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York, New England Westchester Properties
Broker Track
Strategies to Win in the New Environment: The Activities That are Driving Success
J.B. Goodwin, JBGoodwin REALTORS®
Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate
Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty
J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate
Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International
