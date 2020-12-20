RE/MAX Integra Hosts Season of Giving Fundraising Program

RE/MAX INTEGRA recently announced the conclusion of their Season of Giving program. Stemming from the success of their recent RE/STOCK initiative, the program was designed to rally brokerages and their communities together once more to continue their charitable giving through a company-wide fundraiser for local food banks and homeless shelters. RE/MAX INTEGRA matched brokerages’ donations between $100-$500 to reach their goal of raising $20,000—the equivalent of over 200,000 meals.

With the support of its over 500 brokerages in the U.S., RE/MAX INTEGRA was able to meet and exceed its goal of raising $20,000 ahead of schedule. In the spirit of the holiday season and to encourage brokerages to continue making donations, the company committed to an extra $10,000 in matching donations. To date, the real estate company and its brokerages has raised over $62,000 across its U.S. regions to be donated to more than 75 different charities.

