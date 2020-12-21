Martha Paquette Promoted to South Woodstock Leader at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Westchester Properties has announced Martha Paquette has been promoted to oversee the South Woodstock office. Paquette has practiced in real estate in the Northeast corner for the last 15 years preceding her promotion.

“Martha is a perfect fit for our South Woodstock office,” says Gregg Wagner, Regional Vice President & Director of New Homes and Land for Berkshire Hathaway New England Properties. “The team is looking forward to having Martha come on as their office leader just as she is excited to lead the team she has worked with over the years.”

Paquette has been a staple in the Woodstock area for the past 25 years. As a resident and REALTOR®, she has established invaluable relationships in the community. She has also further honed her skills as an entrepreneur running a local business, in addition to expanding her knowledge in property development. This experience has lent a hand to Paquette being active in town government in Pomfret and being a voice for its constituents. Described by her clients and colleagues as charming and knowledgeable, Martha is an essential member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team, the company stated.

“Martha’s unique knowledge of Tolland County and its residents makes her the natural choice for this position,” said Candace Adams, CEO, and President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Westchester Properties. “With her own experience in property development, and as a small business owner in the area, Martha is more than qualified to assist across the board in our South Woodstock office.”

“After over 20 years in real estate and business management, I am very excited to be in this new role working with so many of my friends and some of the best professionals in the business!” said Paquette.

For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com or www.bhhsWestchester.com.