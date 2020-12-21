RealSure Relaunched to 5 More U.S. Cities

RealSure, Realogy’s iBuying arm, recently announced it relaunched to five additional U.S. cities: Orlando, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Sacramento and Chicago. Starting Dec. 18, the updated RealSure program was made available in ten total markets (including Colorado Springs, Denver, Tampa, Austin and Dallas) to home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA or Sotheby’s International Realty.

RealSure has new features as well as a “refreshed” design. Below is what RealSure’s two defining programs offer:

RealSure Sell, bringing home sellers the certainty of a cash offer while they work with a trusted agent to find an even better offer to maximize the sale of their current home.



RealSure Buy (formally known as RealSure Mortgage), where the choice is up to the home seller. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy’s added benefits help to ensure they can win and move into a home they love with ease. Complementing the original structure that made the RealSure Buy experience successful for home sellers, new features include:

– Assured Close: RealSure now provides an option, subject to program terms and conditions, to extend its 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving home sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third-party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure’s cash offer available.

– Flex Stay: RealSure home sellers now have the option, subject to program terms and conditions, to stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

For more information, please visit www.realsure.com.