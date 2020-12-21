zavvie and Samson Properties Unlock iBuyer, Bridge Access for More D.C.-Metro Homeowners With New Seller Platform

zavvie, an end-to-end real estate brokerage platform offering the full spectrum of selling solutions, is working with Samson Properties to bring iBuyer and bridge “buy before you sell” options to more homeowners across Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., to help them better understand all of their selling options, the company stated in a release this week.

For decades, homeowners wanting to sell their home either worked with a real estate agent or attempted to list and sell a property on their own. Today more than ever, homeowners crave the help of a real estate professional—and they’ll need it, as there are more options when selling a home than ever before.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., Samson Properties is one of the nation’s largest independently owned real estate brokerages and home to more than 3,700 real estate professionals working out of its 30 offices.

“Home sellers want to see every option available today,” said Donny Samson, broker-owner at Samson Properties. “Selling a home is getting more complicated, and homeowners want—and need—a trusted agent. This is another way Samson Properties provides its clients individual attention and unparalleled professionalism.”

By leveraging the new zavvie platform, Samson agents are able to help homeowners navigate the ins and outs of an iBuyer offer, or provide sellers with innovative solutions when they want to buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current one. The platform also shows homeowners clearly that if they want to expose their home to the greatest number of buyers, listing their home on the open market remains the best option.

By teaming with zavvie, Samson Properties is tapping into a powerful selling solution platform used by leading real estate brands nationwide; it connects agents, home sellers, and selling solution providers.

“Agents love working with Samson Properties because of its stellar commitment to providing the best tools to help meet individual client’s needs,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “Giving their sellers every option available today helps them deliver on that promise,” he added.

For more information, visit zavvie.com.