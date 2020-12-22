RE/MAX Victory and RE/MAX Affiliates Announce Merger

RE/MAX Victory of Ohio and RE//MAX Affiliates of Kentucky have announced their merger. The new entity, RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates, creates a real estate powerhouse with seven office locations and 220 agents stretching from mid-Ohio to northern Kentucky, the companies stated.

The merger also creates the largest RE/MAX organization in Greater Cincinnati and places RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates in the top five of Greater Cincinnati brokerages. The closed sales volume for both companies in 2019 was $841,048,806. Combined, the companies also closed 4,201 transactions in 2019.

Founded in 1990, RE/MAX Affiliates is managed by the broker/owner team of Rod Fussinger, Kent Dailey, and Jim Schack. The company includes three Kentucky offices in Florence, Highland Heights and Falmouth. Founded in 2006, RE/MAX Victory is managed by Broker/Owner Tyler Morton and includes four Ohio offices in West Chester, Troy, Beavercreek and Springboro. Under the agreement, the broker/owner team of each company will maintain ownership with Dailey, Fussinger and Schack managing Kentucky operations and Morton managing Ohio.

“With our team’s more than 30 years of RE/MAX experience and Morton’s 14 years, RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates offers experienced management and new-age technology, a perfect blend for the agents and their clients,” said Dailey.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, RE/MAX Affiliates has ranked in the top ten of Greater Cincinnati real estate companies since the mid-’90s.

“In addition to creating a larger footprint, this merger also allows us to share resources and expand tools, training and technology,” said Morton. “We are well positioned for future success and growth and I’m excited about our future.”

