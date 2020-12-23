Growth and Success Abound Despite Pandemic Challenges

Real Estate Webmasters helps Nashville real estate professional elevate his online presence and captivate clientele

One of the most rewarding aspects of being a real estate professional is that you work for yourself and have the opportunity to create your own brand…and success. And with more and more people searching for their dream home online these days, especially given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry (and the world) as a whole, the way you present yourself on the World Wide Web is more important than ever before. Standing out among the competition—and going above and beyond to find continued success in a socially distanced world—is key. For Gary Ashton, founder and owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage in Nashville, Tenn., that’s where real estate technology leader Real Estate Webmasters (REW) comes in.

Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, REW was founded in 2004 by CEO Morgan Carey and, in that time, has become a leading technology provider for the top 1 percent of real estate professionals in the world. So much more than just a provider of custom real estate websites, REW has built out a suite of tech products and services, including a CRM, branding and leads.

For Ashton, though, it was the wider range of features that REW offers that ultimately led to his decision to work with the company.

“I was looking for a site that had some SEO insight and also something that I had a little more control over in terms of design and user experience,” says Ashton. “I had been using Advanced Access and started to see some of the limitations of a locked platform.”

Since joining forces, in conjunction with the SEO his company has already been focused on, REW has become a major lead source for Ashton, who goes on to explain that the ability to have a site that can be custom built and adapted to fit his specific needs has made a huge impact on his business.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, according to Ashton, the most significant benefit that REW’s offerings have had on his business center around the ability to build a strong real estate team—the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the world for three years running, in spite of COVID-19.

“We had some time to look at some of the areas of the business that needed revamping and updating,” explains Ashton. “We also had the time to adapt and change to the new climate to maximize our clients and agents, safety and convenience.”

One of the main reasons REW is such a huge part of Ashton’s success? The ease with which he can customize and change things on his website, which has been critically important to keeping his team’s clients informed throughout the global crisis.

“Having the ability to modify and update our site to reflect the new methods of search and communicating with agents was huge for us,” says Ashton.

Aside from the heightened service he’s able to provide his clients thanks to REW’s services and products, Ashton tells us that the service he receives from the team at REW is world-class.

“I’ve always said that if you want a site that you can develop, where you can create new features and push the boundaries of technology and integration, then REW is the only platform that I know of that can turn your ideas into a working product,” concludes Ashton.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com/case-studies/gary-ashton.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.