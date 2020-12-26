RealEdge Recap: December’s Podcast Episodes

RISMedia’s RealEdge is a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.
Here are the episodes we released in December:
Episode 7: ‘A Pirate With a Purpose’ – How Passion for Business and Compassion for Kids Is a Winning Combo for Success
Nick Shivers, president and CEO of the Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central, talks about his charity, Sell A Home, Save a Child, and how his team’s dedication to transforming the lives of impoverished children, fuels their passion to provide great real estate service, all the more.
Episode 8: ‘Don’t Settle for a Slate That Isn’t Diverse’ – Why Women in Leadership Is Good for Business
Newly appointed Realogy President & CEO Sue Yannaccone discusses why the real estate industry needs more diversity at the leadership level, and why women need to “follow the voices that matter.”
Episode 9: ‘If They Grow, You Grow’ – Why Broker Success Begins With Agents
Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty and CEO of Lamacchia Companies, details his aggressive approach to training and technology, and how it’s grown his firm into a billion-dollar real estate force.
