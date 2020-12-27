What Do You Have to Offer? Real Estate’s Largest Virtual Conference Brings Value Proposition to the Forefront

There are 106,548 real estate brokerages operating in the United states, as well as over 1.4 million REALTORS®, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. What do these numbers mean? Competition—and a lot of it. It’s harder than ever before to differentiate yourself as a broker or agent, and that’s why it’s so important to ensure your value proposition is as unique and enticing as it can possibly be.

During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, the industry’s top experts are gathering to share what agents and brokers can focus on to strengthen their value propositions, from putting an emphasis on relationships and culture to offering solid support amid challenging times.

Click here to register and receive a 50 percent discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Team Guide” as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).

Content Square 1.

These sessions in particular will address what it means to strengthen your value proposition:

Broker Track

One on One With Vince Leisey: Why Culture Matters More Than Ever

John Featherston, RISMedia

Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

Content Square 2.

From Transactional to Forever

Marilyn Eiland, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Rod Messick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Pat Riley, Allen Tate Companies

Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company

Gary Scott, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

The New Rules of Engagement: Connecting With Agents in the Now Normal

Keith Ard, RE/MAX Gold

Harold Crye, Crye-Leike Inc. REALTORS®

Whitney Finn LaCosta, Coach REALTORS®

Todd Hetherington, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company / Illustrated Companies

Agent Track

Content Square 3.

Level-Up Your Listing Presentations

Bryan Karp, Coach REALTORS®

David Knox, David Knox Productions

Pam Matthews, Allen Tate REALTORS®

Venus Morris, Venus Morris Griffin

Vick Westapher, RE/MAX Properties, Inc.

Register now and receive 50 percent off your single-event ticket price.



Event Sponsors



Diamond

National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR Development

Real Estate Webmasters

Platinum

MoxiWorks

Master

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Century 21 Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Realtors Property Resource, LLC

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



Host

American Home Shield

Home Security of America

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Real Estate Express

Rocket Mortgage

eXp Realty

Inside Real Estate

Brokermint

Event

Buyside

Chime Technologies

David Knox Productions, Inc.

dynaConnections

Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Sherri Johnson Coaching

Wise Agent

HomeTeam Inspection Service