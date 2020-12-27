What Do You Have to Offer? Real Estate’s Largest Virtual Conference Brings Value Proposition to the Forefront

There are 106,548 real estate brokerages operating in the United states, as well as over 1.4 million REALTORS®, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. What do these numbers mean? Competition—and a lot of it. It’s harder than ever before to differentiate yourself as a broker or agent, and that’s why it’s so important to ensure your value proposition is as unique and enticing as it can possibly be.
During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, the industry’s top experts are gathering to share what agents and brokers can focus on to strengthen their value propositions, from putting an emphasis on relationships and culture to offering solid support amid challenging times.
These sessions in particular will address what it means to strengthen your value proposition:
Broker Track
One on One With Vince Leisey: Why Culture Matters More Than Ever
John Featherston, RISMedia
Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate
From Transactional to Forever
Marilyn Eiland, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
Rod Messick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty
Pat Riley, Allen Tate Companies
Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company
Gary Scott, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
The New Rules of Engagement: Connecting With Agents in the Now Normal
Keith Ard, RE/MAX Gold
Harold Crye, Crye-Leike Inc. REALTORS®
Whitney Finn LaCosta, Coach REALTORS®
Todd Hetherington, CENTURY 21 New Millennium
Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company / Illustrated Companies
Agent Track
Level-Up Your Listing Presentations
Bryan Karp, Coach REALTORS®
David Knox, David Knox Productions
Pam Matthews, Allen Tate REALTORS®
Venus Morris, Venus Morris Griffin
Vick Westapher, RE/MAX Properties, Inc.
