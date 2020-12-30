2021 New-Agent Recruiting

Four Prime Recruiting Targets for New Agents in the Coming Year



2021 is looking like it could be another banner year for real estate activity.

Danielle Hale, realtor.com chief economist, is predicting that sales will be up 7 percent next year, with prices rising another 5.7 percent. The market will be driven by strong demand, a recovering economy and continued low mortgage rates.

Brokers and managers can take greater advantage of the upcoming market by recruiting new agents, and there are several categories of potential new agents that may be especially interested in starting a real estate career. Consider targeting these groups for maximum success in your new agent recruiting efforts:

Millennials and Gen-Zers: With the pent-up housing demand among millennials (ages 25-40) and the entry in adulthood of the Gen-Z cohort, attracting members of these groups as agents is an opportunity for tapping into those spheres. As these groups are predicted to have an increasing impact on housing activity, they naturally will also have an increasing impact on providing real estate solutions.

Service Workers: While economic recovery is hopefully on its way, many employers within the service and hospitality industries have been tragically affected by the past year’s economy and restrictions. Displaced service workers that have not found steady, alternative employment may be well-suited for the flexibility of a career in real estate. They often already possess skills at dealing with many types of people, which is an added plus.

Small Business Owners: This group may also be playing financial catch-up from the past year or may be in need of a new career altogether. They are often well-known in their communities, are self-starters, and understand the comprehensive effort needed to generate sales, manage clients and minimize administrative functions to focus on greater success and profitability.

Your Sphere: Don’t overlook what’s right in front of you! What better people to work with and see succeed than people who you already know and care about? Whether they be working professionals, current homemakers, recent retirees, or simple family members or local acquaintances, share the opportunities of a rewarding career in real estate, especially in an advantageous market. Your sphere trusts you already, you have their best interests at heart and they are an ideal audience from which you can find your next superstar!

Start planning your new agent outreach campaigns now. Post on social medial, host virtual information sessions, schedule live events at your office when possible and create online resources to support your overall recruiting activities. Most importantly, put the word out through your current agents and through your own efforts. In the end, it will be the personal connection that you make with each new agent recruit that will convince them of a future in real estate, and one that will be best served by joining your company!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.

